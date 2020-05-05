COVID-19 cases rise by two in TAS

coronavirus,

Tasmania’s number of coronavirus cases have risen by two, taking the state’s total to 223 cases. The state went four days with no new cases before Tuesday’s confirmed new cases. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania One of the case’s is from the North West, the other is from the North. One is a woman and one is a man. One is aged in their 70s and the other is aged in their 40s. In other news: So far 165 people have recovered from coronavirus and 13 people have died in the state. More than 15,800 tests have been conducted state-wide. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/5E9aiwEpmxaHU7wKAB7bK/9d35fc6b-0a83-4d57-ba2a-6e2c1622a8a9.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg