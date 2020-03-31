Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, third highest in country after Kerala and Maharashra: A statewise tally

On Monday, the Ministry of Health updated the number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,251. The figure includes 1,117 active cases, 101 cases of recoveries and 32 deaths.

Kerala accounts for the maximum number of Covid-19 cases in the country with over 200 patients, Maharashtra closely follows.

Here’s a statewise breakup of coronavirus active cases, deaths and recoveries across the country.

Kerala

With 202 coronavirus patients, Kerala sits at the top of the tally. As per the latest data by the Ministry of Health, the state has witnessed one Covid-19 death while 19 people have successfully recovered.

Maharashtra

With 198 Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra is the second worst-hit state by coronavirus infection. The state has registered 8 coronavirus deaths so far while 25 patients have been recovered and released.

Delhi

As many as 87 people have been tested positive of coronavirus in the national capital. Two people have died from the infection while 6 people have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data.

Delhi’s Nizamuddin area has emerged as the hotspot of coronavirus disease after several cases of Covid-19 emerged in people who were a part of a religious congregation in the area earlier this month. According to reports, more than 2,000 delegates from countries like Indonesia and Malaysia attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin West from March 1-15.

Karnataka

The state has recorded 83 Covid-19 cases and 3 deaths. 5 people have been cured and discharged.

Uttar Pradesh

82 people have been infected from Covid-19 in the state. While 11 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh, no one has died from the infection here.

Telangana

71 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported here so far. One person has made a recovery from the virus while one has died from Covid-19.

Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state has registered 69 coronavirus cases and one recovery so far. As many as 6 people have died from the infection in the state.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has registered 67 Covid-19 cases and seen four recoveries. Tamil Nadu has seen one patient die from Covid-19.

Rajasthan

The state has 59 positive cases of coronavirus with no reported cases of fatalities. Three patients have recovered from the infection.

Jammu and Kashmir

48 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported here. Two people have died from the infection while two were cured.

Madhya Pradesh

The state has reported 47 positive cases of coronavirus. Three people have died from Covid-19 here.

Haryana and Punjab

The neighbouring states have 36 and 38 Covid-19 cases respectively. While one person has died in Punjab, Haryana has seen no deaths. 18 people have been recovered from coronavirus in Haryana, one in Punjab.

Andhra Pradesh has 23 positive Covid-19 patients and one case of recovery. West Bengal has 22 people who tested positive for the infection with two deaths.

In Chandigarh, 8 people were found infected from Covid-19. Chhattisgarh has recorded 7 cases of coronavirus. In Bihar, 15 people have tested positive for coronavirus, one has died.

Uttarakhand has 7 coronavirus patients, two patients have recovered from the virus. Goa has reported 5 cases of Covid-19 infection. Himachal Pradesh has 3 cases, one patient has died. Odisha also has three Covid-19 positive patients. Andaman has recorded 9 coronavirus cases.

States and Union territories with just one positive Covid-19 case include Manipur, Mizoram and Pondicherry. The official figures for Tuesday were not released by the health ministry when this copy was being written.

On Tuesday, India entered the seventh day of the 21-day long nationwide coronavirus lockdown announced by PM Modi to break the chain of Covid-19 infection in the country.