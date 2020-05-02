COVID-19: Circuit Breaker Measures To Gradually Ease – Some Businesses Will Resume On May 12

The COVID-19 multi-ministry task force announced today (May 2) that it will gradually ease the circuit breakers following the decline of community cases in Singapore.

Minister Lawrence Wong, co-chair of the task force, said that some businesses in Singapore will gradually be allowed to resume operations on May 5, starting with traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) activities such as acupuncture and retail services.

Additionally, activities like walking and exercising which was previously banned on the ground of private condominium estates, will be allowed to resume.

More businesses will be allowed to open a week later on May 12.

This includes home-based businesses, barbers, laundry services, selected food retail outlets, pet food and supplies, and food manufacturing firms.

In a release, the Ministry of Health noted that home-based food businesses would be allowed to operate for delivery and collection only, with home-based private dining services still disallowed.

“Delivery and collection of food orders should be done in a safe and contactless manner, by appointment so that it can be spaced out, and there is no bunching of people,” it noted.

For food retail outlets, including those selling cakes and confectionery, they will be allowed to re-open for takeaway and delivery only.

Mr Wong also announced that schools will also start to bring back students in small groups or face-to-face lessons from May 19 (with safe-distancing measures in place), focusing on cohorts who are taking national exams and are graduating.

Despite the relaxation of the rules, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong warned that “we are not out of the woods yet.”

“New clusters can form if we let our guards down. We must press on with our efforts, so that we continue to keep the numbers low,” he said.

The rest of the circuit breaker measures continue to be crucial and will remain in force till June 1.

Featured Image Credit: Deep Cuts Barber’s