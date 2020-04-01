Covid-19: Cognizant announces $10-million philanthropic commitment

Cognizant Technology Solutions has announced an initial $10-million philanthropic commitment to support communities around the world in addressing the immediate and long-term impact of Covid-19.

Cognizant and its US and India-based foundations will provide critical resources to strengthen public health systems, education and workforce institutions, and the economic outlook of communities worldwide.

Funds will support – global response efforts, including healthcare and humanitarian relief through the World Health Organization’s “Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund” and GlobalGiving’s “Coronavirus Relief Fund”; critical healthcare infrastructure, including resources for hospitals and frontline healthcare workers, and investments in equipment and diagnostic tools; and education and workforce efforts, including research to advance online learning models in light of school closures, and funding to support education, training, and reskilling programmes for vulnerable populations impacted by Covid-19.

As part of the $10-million commitment, the Cognizant US Foundation will match all its associate contributions to GlobalGiving’s “Coronavirus Relief Fund” throughout April, says a press release issued by the software company.