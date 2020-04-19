covid-19: Covid-19 count crosses 15,000, toll over 500; rise in non-Tablighi Jamaat cases in Delhi | India News – Times of India

More on Covid-19

NEW DELHI: The Covid-19 pandemic touched two grim milestones in India, with the total number of cases crossing 15,000 and the death toll going past 500 even as the country recorded its highest single-day rise in numbers at 1,266 on Saturday.While the count of coronavirus cases continues to surge in states such as Maharashtra , Gujarat, Delhi and Rajasthan, the good news is that the infection rate is dipping slightly. It took seven-eight days for cases to double to 15,000, a slower pace than earlier.Worryingly for Delhi, none of the 186 new cases were linked to the Tablighi Jamaat outbreak.While Maharashtra continued to record the highest number of new cases at 328 on Saturday — it’s third-highest single-day number — Gujarat recorded the sharpest spike in cases. A record 280 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, of which 239 or 85% were registered in Ahmedabad alone. With this, the state’s total count of Covid-19 has reached 1,376. Gujarat also recorded 12 deaths in a day – highest so far – taking the state’s death toll to 53.

Maharashtra recorded 11 more deaths. The state’s total coronavirus count now stands at 3,648.

Delhi, which had witnessed a dip in cases over the last three days because there were no new positive cases among the Tablighi Jamaat (TJ) evacuated from a mosque in Nizamuddin, recorded 186 new cases, taking the state’s total tally to 1,893.

“The increased incidence of Covid-19 in certain pockets of the city, especially the unauthorised colonies that are densely populated, is a matter of concern,” the state authorities said. Only one person from Jahangirpuri in northwest Delhi is believed to have infected as many as 31 family members – the largest cluster of cases that are not linked to the TJ members.

“A majority (56%) of Covid-19 cases in Delhi are among persons aged above 60 years. Around 21% of Covid-19 positive cases involve those aged between 50 years and 60 years and 23% are aged below 50 years,” officials said.

Covid-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh, where 361 new cases were recorded two days ago, have suddenly dipped. The state surprisingly recorded only 44 new cases on Saturday, and no deaths.

In Andhra Pradesh, Covid-19 cases surged past the 600 mark as the state reported 31 fresh positive cases and two more deaths on Saturday. The Covid-19 tally has increased to 603 while the death roll has gone up to 16. Kerala recorded only four more Covid-19 cases.

The surge in coronavirus positive cases continued in Telangana with 43 new cases being reported on Saturday. The state’s total tally has now touched 809.

Rajasthan reported four more Covid-19 deaths taking the state’s death toll to 21. All the four deceased belonged to Jaipur. So far, Jaipur has reported 11 deaths, including the four deaths on Saturday.

In Jharkhand, a 33-year-old man from Trinidad & Tobago islands, who was a part of the 17-member foreigners’ group of the Tablighi Jamaat, tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 33.

Bihar’s Covid-19 count touched 86, with a 32-year-old woman testing positive for the disease. Two people have died so far in the state and there are currently 47 active cases and 37 people have been cured. Across India, the rate of recovery has gone up significantly. As on Saturday, the total number of persons who have recovered from the disease has reached 1,998.