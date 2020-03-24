COVID-19: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor workout during self-isolation

Making the best out of their self-isolation period amid coronavirus outbreak, star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone worked out together on Monday.

Actor Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share a selfie of himself and his lady love right after their workout session.

While Deepika was seen sporting her million-dollar smile in the picture, Ranveer could be seen trying really hard to ace the tough look with his expressions.

Dressed in their gym wears, the couple looked as adorable as always.

“Double the Endorphin-rush when She’s around! #homegymbuddies my #mondaymotivation @deepikapadukone,” the ‘Padmaavat’ actor captioned the post. Many other Bollywood celebrities are currently self-isolating themselves to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus which has affected a total of 433 people in India and has claimed seven lives.

Following her ‘Productivity in the time of COVID-19!’ series, Deepika Padukone on Monday spent her day in self-isolation by working out and feasting on a dessert.

The 34-year-old actor took to Instagram to share two pictures and one video to share the details of her day. The ‘Padmaavat’ actor shared a short video that captured the footage of her a treadmill as she ran on it.

“Season 1: Episode 4, Two Two…ChaChaCha, Productivity in the time of COVID-19!#exercise,” she captioned the post.

In one of the two pictures, Padukone could be seen sitting in her gym wear and the other one featured a chocolaty dessert.

“Season 1:Episode 4, Three Two…ChaChaCha!!! (Un)Productivity in the time of COVID-19!#desert #desertlife,” she captioned the dessert post.

Also making sure to stick to his workouts is the ageless actor Anil Kapoor. The outbreak of coronavirus has put a halt on normal lives of all people, but it has not stopped actor Anil Kapoor from working out!

Anil on Tuesday took to Twitter, where he shared a video of him exercising indoors.

“Let’s keep moving ( indoors )! There’s no escaping my workout when my trainer Marc is staying with me! #QuarantineandWorkout #StayHomeStayFit,” Anil captioned the video.

Let’s keep moving ( indoors )! There’s no escaping my workout when my trainer Marc is staying with me! #QuarantineandWorkout #StayHomeStayFit pic.twitter.com/WWlkc7YY8u — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 24, 2020

In the clip, Anil can be seen sweating it out a cycle.

Many other Bollywood celebrities are currently self-isolating themselves to avoid the spread of novel coronavirus which has affected a total of 467 people in India and has claimed 8 lives so far.

(With inputs from ANI and IANS.)

