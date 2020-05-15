Covid-19: Destination address must when booking rail tickets | India News – Times of India

Refund of

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways has started taking the destination address of all passengers booking train tickets from Wednesday, which can be helpful in contact tracing, if required later. This will be a permanent feature for rail travel as India gets ready for a long battle against Covid-19.The railway ministry has also announced that all tickets which were booked for normal trains before the lockdown for the travel period up to June 30 stand cancelled. There will be full refund of the ticket amount.In the case of tickets booked from counters, passengers can apply for refunds within six months from the date of journey. Passengers can also cancel tickets booked from counters through 139 or through the IRCTC website and get refund across the counter within six months from date of journey.

The ministry had said on Wednesday that there will be full refund of fare if a passenger is found having Covid symptoms during screening. It said in case of a group ticket if one of the passengers is found unfit and others on the same PNR also do not want to travel, the railways will make full refund of the total fare.