COVID-19: FairPrice Adds More Delivery Slots But Will Charge $3.99 Fee To All Online Orders

From today (April 16), 8PM onwards, Singapore’s largest supermarket chain FairPrice will be charging a $3.99 service fee to all online orders, in a bid to accommodate the increased demand in delivery slots for its online platform.

According to an announcement on their website, the number of visits to the FairPrice Online website surged by almost threefold over the past two months due to Covid-19, as many people are now opting for grocery delivery to their homes.

Delivery slots are quickly snapped up when they are released, leaving many customers unable to purchase essential goods. To mitigate this, FairPrice releases delivery slots throughout the day to create more opportunities for online customers to place their orders.

FairPrice said that they have ramped up their manpower strength, hiring and training about 150 staff to become skilled pickers and packers. This has increased the number of delivery slots available for online customers by 25 per cent.

They will continue to hire more staff in the coming weeks and also further increase their online capacity by another 30 per cent by converting a brick-and-mortar FairPrice store into another fulfilment centre for online orders, among various other activities.

FairPrice will also introduce a new multi-tiered delivery fee structure, for varying basket sizes.

The new multi-tiered delivery fee structure for FairPrice Online will be as follows:

Order value (SGD) Delivery charge (SGD) $79 and above Delivery charge waived Between $59 to $79 $3.00 Below $59 $5.00

Featured Image Credit: FairPrice