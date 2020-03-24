COVID-19 Forms available to assist healthcare professionals in SA
The National
Institute for Communicable Diseases together with the Department of Health made
a range of forms available to assist healthcare professionals in dealing with
COVID-19. The COVID-19 Forms are ALTRON HealthTech Hosted these forms on their website and you can download them from there:
it includes:
A guide as to whether a patient meets the case definition for a COVID-19 case – Process flow for COVID-19 cases – Download
The person under investigation (PUI) form for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)/request for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) test – COVID-19 PUI Form – Download
The COVID-19 daily symptom monitoring tool form – COVID-19 Symptom Monitoring tool – Download