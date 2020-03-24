COVID-19 Forms available to assist healthcare professionals in SA

COVID-19 Forms available to assist healthcare professionals in SA

The National
Institute for Communicable Diseases together with the Department of Health made
a range of forms available to assist healthcare professionals in dealing with
COVID-19. The COVID-19 Forms are ALTRON HealthTech Hosted these forms on their website and you can download them from there:

it includes:

  • A guide as to whether a patient meets the case definition for a COVID-19 case – Process flow for COVID-19 cases – Download
  • The person under investigation (PUI) form for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)/request for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) test – COVID-19 PUI Form – Download
  • The COVID-19 daily symptom monitoring tool form – COVID-19 Symptom Monitoring tool – Download
  • COVID-19 Contact Line List – Download
  • -The clinical management of suspected or confirmed COVID-19 disease document – CRDM Specimen Submission Form – Download
  • The form that should be completed for every person under investigation and every confirmed COVID-19 case. – Clinical Management Guide – Download
  • A quick reference guide for healthcare workers – Quick Reference Guide – Download





