Covid-19: Gavaskar donates Rs 59 lakh to fight pandemic

India’s cricket legend, Sunil Gavaskar, has donated Rs 59 lakh to fight the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Sportstar understands that the former India captain has donated Rs 35 lakh to the PM Cares fund and Rs 24 lakh to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

With the country coming to a standstill due to the viral outbreak, several sportsmen, including current and former cricketers, have donated to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and also to the respective CM Relief Funds.

Last week, Sachin Tendulkar, too, donated Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in his bid to join the fight against COVID-19. Even the BCCI and its affiliated state units donated Rs 51 crore to the PM Cares fund.

Gavaskar has been associated with a lot of charity work and has time and again, taken up social causes rather silently, without bringing them to public notice.