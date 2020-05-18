COVID-19: Gojek Drivers Can Now Take Up Food Delivery Thanks To Partnership With Deliveroo

Drivers with ride-hailing app Gojek will now be able to take on food delivery services, in their latest tie-up with food delivery app Deliveroo.

With the increased demand for food delivery during the current ‘circuit breaker’ period, this move will strengthen Deliveroo’s supply of delivery riders to meet the demand.

Gojek drivers who are taking on food deliveries will service districts around Central Singapore, comprising Bukit Merah, Queenstown, Toa Payoh and Geylang.

Previously, taxi operators ComfortDelGro and SMRT have also announced tie-ups to provide food deliveries, with ComfortDelGro launching its own delivery service called ComfortDelivery.

Besides Deliveroo, Gojek is also collaborating with Advo, a Singapore-based education financing startup on an initiative to deliver more than 2,000 meals to vulnerable and single-parent households with financial needs in Singapore, as announced in a media release.

The new initiative, named #FeedaFam, is supported by a local, tech-driven F&B company, Ebb & Flow.

Gojek driver-partners will pick up freshly-cooked dinners from Ebb & Flow’s cloud kitchen and deliver them to the beneficiaries identified through Advo’s partnership with charity organisation HCSA Community Services (Dayspring SPIN).

The Covid-19 pandemic has hugely impacted the incomes of taxi and private-hire drivers, with some noting that their income had dropped by more than 70 per cent in recent months.

This latest move will help provide more income opportunities for Gojek drivers.

Featured Image Credit: Eco-Business.com