COVID-19: Gov’t To Extend 75% Wage Support To All Sectors For The Month Of May
Minister Heng Swee Keat announced today additional support to help businesses tide over in this extended circuit breaker period.
He announced the extension of Jobs Support Scheme to all sectors for the month of May.
In the previous Solidarity Budget, the government has extended the 75 per cent wage support to all local employees in the month of April, benefiting 1.9 million local workers.
