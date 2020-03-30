Covid-19: Hrithik Roshan And His Family Celebrate Son Hrehaan’s Birthday Over A Video Call

Hrithik Roshan, Suzanne Khan and the kids (Source: Instagram | @hrithikroshan)

The Covid-19 outbreak all over the world and the consequent lockdown in our country to prevent the spread of the virus has dampened a lot of spirits. From weddings to birthdays and anniversaries, so many celebrations are being cancelled. But not entirely. Thanks to technology which is allowing the entire family from all corners of the world to come together and virtually celebrate these small happy moments.

Hrithik Roshan‘s recent Instagram post mirrors a similar sentiment. He and ex-wife Suzanne Khan celebrated their son Hrehaan‘s 14th birthday over a video call with all their family members. Hrithik took to his page to share a video of this and wrote, “28th March 2020. Hrehaan’s was a Happy Birthday. Thanks to a little adaptability, flexibility and technology. God bless our children. There will be better days. Love to all.”

Have a look:

Everyone, from his sister Sunaina Roshan, his parents Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan to cousin Pashmina Roshan all came together to wish little Hrehaan a happy birthday. Seems like such a warm moment for the entire Roshan family!

Suzanne Khan recently moved into Hrithik’s home in order to make it easier to co-parent their kids during the lockdown. Hrithik even took to his Instagram to speak about it. Read more here.

In such adverse situations, seeing such heartwarming glimpses of celebrations and happy faces does make it better, right?