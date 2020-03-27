COVID-19: Kapil Sharma Contributes Rs. 50 Lakh To PM Relief Fund

Our B-town celebrities are doing their best to spread positivity and awareness about the coronavirus pandemic. From sharing pictures and videos on social media on how they are spending their day under quarantine to donating money to those in need as an act of kindness. Famous comedian and actor Kapil Sharma recently donated a whopping amount of Rs. 50 Lakh to the PM Relief Fund as an aid to combat the novel coronavirus. He urged everyone to stay home and to take part in stopping the virus.

Kapil took to Twitter to announce his donation.

Check it out below:

It’s time to stand together with the ones who need us. Contributing Rs.50 lakhs to the PM relief fund towards the #fightagainstcorona. Request everyone to #stayhome #staysafe #jaihind #PMrelieffund @narendramodi 🙏 🇮🇳 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 26, 2020

The comedy king has been carrying out his duty to the best of his ability to raise awareness about Covid-19 on social media. He also shared a post requesting his followers to contribute money and to sponsor food supplies for daily wage earners. He wrote, “I whole heartily support this noble initiative. Happy to contribute to this humanitarian cause. While staying safe at home I urge everyone else also to contribute online -www.iahv.org/in-en/donate/. #iStandWithHumanity #ArtOfLiving #BMC.”

Check out the post here:

Kapil together with friend Mika Singh presented with a live performance from his balcony. He also urged his fans to stay at home and practise social-distancing.

Here’s the video

The virus outbreak which initiated in the city Wuhan, China and later labelled a pandemic by WHO, has led to the governments of various countries to step up their action plan. Currently, a 21-day lockdown is being observed in India in order to flatten the country’s Covid-19 curve.