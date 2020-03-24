Covid-19: Katrina Kaif Appreciates House Helps As She Does The Dishes At Home

Katrina Kaif; doing the dishes (Source: Instagram | @katrinakaif)

While at home this quarantine season, a lot of us are recognising all the help we have at home which we otherwise take for granted, right? And this includes the cleaning, cooking and washing of vessels and clothes that are done by the house helps and guys, their role is massive! Now that everyone is practising social distancing and the city is under lockdown, most of us don’t have our maids coming for work, including Katrina Kaif‘s house help.

Katrina took to her Instagram yesterday to post a video of her doing the dishes by the sink. The actress had something important she wanted to share with everyone. She spoke about how we need to appreciate the work our maids do in our homes and gave us all a quick refresher tutorial on how to best wash our utensils. Her hack was to soak all the dirty dishes in the sink at once, so as to save water! Well, in the wake of one crisis, it is best to try and avoid another one, right?

Have a look at her video:

We sure did take notes, Kat! So nice to see our favourite celebrities sharing such important and candid moments from their time at home, right?

Also, my favourite was Arjun Kapoor commenting on the video, saying she is welcome for doing the dishes at his home too and calls her Kantaben 2.0 (For the uninitiated, Kantaben is the house help in the film Kal Ho Na Ho).

Here is his comment:

Arjun Kapoor’s comment on Katrina Kaif’s video (Source: Instagram | @katrinakaif)

Arjun and Katrina were also joined by Varun Dhawan the other day as they were on a video call together. While Arjuna and Varun had a “We Hate Katrina” group a long time ago, they now have an “Isolated Are Us” group with her!

Check out the picture:

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Katrina Kaif on a video call (Source: Instagram | @katrinakaif)

Got to love this trio!