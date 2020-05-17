COVID-19 Lockdown has got Kareena Kapoor Khan ‘day-dreaming’ | Bollywood Life

It’s Sunday today and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan loves remembering her fondest memories all day — especially during the lockdown. Also Read – These AWKWARD throwback pictures of Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are beyond hilarious

Sharing a few throwback pictures. A from her vacation with friends, Kareena wrote: “Sundays are for daydreaming and reminiscing the fondest memories. #MissYouGuysALittleMore.” Also Read – Throwback pictures of Shahid Kapoor celebrating Mira Rajput’s birthday in hospital and Sara Ali Khan’s childhood bond with BFFs went VIRAL this week

Also Read – Lockdown dairies: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan imprint their hands during quarantine — view pic

Amid the lockdown, Kareena is quite active on Instagram. A From showing her son Taimur‘s paintings to sharing her summer essentials wearing a homemade mask, Kareena has been treating her fans with a sneak peek into her personal life.

On the film front, Kareena will be seen opposite Aamir Khan in “Laal Singh Chaddha“, which is an adaptation of “Forrest Gump“, the multiple Oscar-winning film which was released in 1994 and starred Tom Hanks with Robin Wright.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.