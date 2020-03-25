Covid-19 lockdown impact: Foxconn suspends production at India plants

Foxconn and Wistron Corp. have suspended production at their India plants, which include the assembly of some Apple Inc. iPhone models, to comply with a nationwide lockdown ordered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., is suspending operations until April 14, the company said in a text message to Bloomberg News. It intends to resume India production based on further government announcements. A Wistron representative said the company is also adhering to the order while declining to comment on exactly what products are affected.

The surprise announcement of a 21-day lockdown was issued by Modi in a televised address to the nation on Tuesday evening. For a few days, forget what it means to go out. Today’s decision of a nationwide lockdown draws a line outside your home, the PM said.

Apple has an office with thousands of employees in Hyderabad, working on Apple Maps data. They too are likely to be impacted by the government’s virus-fighting measures, which are among the strictest that any country has yet imposed against the spread of the coronavirus.