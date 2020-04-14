Covid-19: Masaba Gupta Initiative Makes Non-Surgical Masks For Donation

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta recently dished out an initiative called Maskaba. The designer will be producing non-surgical surgical masks for donation under her label.

Sharing details of the same on Instagram, Masaba also stated that while executing this idea all hygiene and safety standards are being kept in mind.

“We have started the production of non-surgical masks for donation at a production facility keeping all hygiene & safety standards in mind. These masks are washable & reusable. The Masks are being made from fabric that was meant for garments, at one of our production vendors. The team is small- with 3 workers who live at this same facility in quarantine & we are making sure the workers are being paid, and are taken care of,” Masaba shared the info in an elaborated caption.

