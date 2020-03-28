COVID-19: MPL team owners extend monetary support to groundsmen

The eight team owners of the Mumbai Premier League have offered Rs 1 lakh each to the groundsmen who are facing hardships because of the 21-day lockdown.

Earlier, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) had donated Rs 50 lakh to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Now, the franchises of the league have decided to come forward and help out the groundsmen. All the cricketing activities have come to a standstill due to the 21-day lockdown and one of the franchise officials stated that the initiative was taken to help them in the times of crisis.

Last year, the tournament was held in May. This season, however, there is no clarity if and when the league will be played.