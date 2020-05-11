COVID-19: Offices, Schools, Barbers, Taxis Must Use SafeEntry Check-Ins From May 12

On Saturday (May 9), the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO) added a list of types of facilities and businesses resuming operations on May 12 that need to have SafeEntry in place.

Developed by the Government Technology Agency (GovTech), SafeEntry is a national digital check-in system that logs visitors entering and leaving the premises to aid with contact tracing.

SafeEntry has been currently deployed at over 16,000 premises. The current list of locations include:

Workplaces such as offices and factories

Schools, including pre-schools and educational institutes

Healthcare facilities such as hospitals, clinics and traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) clinics

Residential care facilities such as nursing homes

Hairdressers and barbers

Supermarkets

Selected popular wet markets (Geylang Serai Market, Block 104 / 105 Yishun Ring Road (Chong Pang Market), Block 20/21 Marsiling Lane, and Block 505 Jurong West Street 52)

Malls

Hotels

According to MOH and SNDGO, this list will be updated here as more activities and services resume.

They added that SafeEntry will also be progressively rolled out to taxis from May 12 to support contact tracing efforts for street-hail trips.

Taxi passengers are encouraged to log in and out of cabs by scanning the SafeEntry QR code.

Retail, F&B Outlets Not Required To Implement SafeEntry

The authorities said that retail outlets where customers are unlikely to be in close proximity for a prolonged period of time – such as pharmacies, convenience stores and heartland provision shops – are encouraged, but not required, to implement SafeEntry for customers.

Food and beverage outlets will also not be required to implement SafeEntry for customers as they are only open for delivery and takeaway services.

However, both retail and food and beverage outlets must still implement SafeEntry for employees which extends to all workplaces, and adhere strictly to other safe management measures such as social distancing.

Featured Image Credit: ComfortDelGro / Gov.sg