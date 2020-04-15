COVID-19: Ola partners with BMC to ferry frontline workers across Mumbai

India-based mobility platform Ola on Wednesday announced its partnership with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to support essential mobility during COVID-19.

The company has provided a dedicated fleet of cars to BMC. The fleet will enable the municipal body to ferry medical staff, healthcare workers and paramedical staff from homes to hospitals in Mumbai. The cars will also be used to ferry doctors and BMC officials across the city.

“We are happy to partner with Ola and help ferry doctors, health-care workers and hundreds of frontline workers to help them perform their essential duties,” said Rajesh Tope, Minister of Health, Government of Maharashtra.

Anand Subramanian, Spokesperson and Head of Communications, Ola, said, “We stand committed to our resolve of ensuring help to as many people during these turbulent times. This partnership will play an essential role in transporting COVID warriors like frontline and healthcare workers who are helping us in these crucial and testing times. We are thankful to BMC for the opportunity and will continue to work with them to enable essential mobility in Mumbai.”

Ola is also working closely with authorities to ensure that all safety measures are in place. Ola’s drivers and cars are equipped with essentials including masks and sanitizers, the company said. The designated cars will also be disinfected on a regular basis, it further said.

The cab-hailing platform also recently launched its ‘Ola Emergency’ service in Bangalore, Vizag, and Nashik, to help citizens get to hospitals for non-COVID related medical trips.

The Ola Group has also pledged a sum of ₹5 crores to the PM-Cares Fund to support COVID-19 relief measures at a national level and also committed a sum of ₹3 crores towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Funds of multiple states as part of its initiative to combat the coronavirus pandemic in the country.