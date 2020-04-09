COVID-19 outbreak: Here’s how celebrities are practising social distancing

Producer Karim Morani and singer Kanika Kapoor were tested positive for COVID-19 (Photo: Express archive/Kanika Kapoor’s Instagram).

The coronavirus pandemic has affected one and all — be it the aam janta or celebrities. Recently, Bollywood producer Karim Morani and his daughters were tested positive for COVID-19. Karim Morani’s brother Aly Morani confirmed the news and said, “Yes, Karim has tested positive for coronavirus, and has admitted himself in the hospital. I spoke to him over the phone.”

Apart from Morani, Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor has also contracted coronavirus. She was recently discharged after consecutive tests came out negative. Actor Purab Kohli, who is currently in London with his wife and kids, shared on Instagram that he and his family had shown signs of COVID-19 and took to home remedies to fight the symptoms.

Overseas, celebrities like Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Indira Varma, Jon Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryant and Olga Kurylenko among others were tested positive for coronavirus.

