COVID-19: Priyanka Chopra Honours 4 Women Heroes, Rewards Them With $100,000

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Source: Viral Bhayani)

In these trying times, we have come to realise that the true heroes are the selfless and brave healthcare professionals and the others like the police officers who are working day in and day out to make sure we are safe at home. To show her respect and admiration for their efforts, Priyanka Chopra Jonas decided to do something super sweet and thoughtful.

The actress took to her Instagram to shine light on the women warriors who are doing amazing work in the times of COVID-19. She asked her followers to nominate four women who are going above and beyond to help those in need and felicitated them with a reward of $100,000. From Emily, a nurse working in the ER and saving lives every day to Jaya, who donated her time and money to make sure people in the frontlines got their N95 masks, these women sure have been inspirations.

Have a look at PC’s post:

This is such a thoughtful effort by Priyanka, right?

The actress and her singer husband, Nick Jonas have also contributed to many organisations like UNICEF, the PM-Cares fund, and NGO’s that are working hard to help people fight the virus.