COVID-19: Purab Kohli Reveals That He And His Family Were Tested Positive In London

Yesterday, we told you about producer Karim Morani‘s daughters — Zoa and Zasha Morani — being tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. While they are currently being kept under observation and taking treatments, we got news of actor Purab Kohli and his family contracting the virus.

The ‘Out Of Love‘ actor currently lives in London with his wife Lucy Payton and children Inaya (5) and Osian (1). He took to his Instagram to let his friends and followers know of the kind of symptoms they experienced and how they coped with the coronavirus. He says that Inaya was the first to contract it when she developed a mild cough and cold. After the entire family experienced similar symptoms, their general physician came to the conclusion that they were down with COVID-19. Given the situation in London is quite bad right now, Purab says a lot of people they know have also caught it.

Have a look at his post:

He even mentions that they are trying to build their immunity post the flu, which is the most crucial. I feel updating people about your experiences in these situations are so important because it is useful information to save another life.

We are glad Purab and his family are out of danger and wish them a speedy recovery.