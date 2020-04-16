Queensland’s coronavirus social distancing rules continue to cause mass confusion with police handing out more than $1 million in hefty fines for those flouting the measures.

Now it is your chance to ask Queensland’s two top police officers your burning questions relating to the coronavirus pandemic.

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll and Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski will answer the questions of The Courier-Mail readers live on Friday afternoon.

media_camera Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll will be answering your questions. Photo: AAPimage/David Clark

media_camera Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski. Photo: Annette Dew

Originally published as COVID-19 Q&A: Ask top cops your questions