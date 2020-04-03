COVID-19: Reusable Masks Will Be Given Out To S’pore Residents From 5 To 12 April

The People’s Association will distribute reusable masks to Singapore residents between April 5 and April 12.

They can be collected from 3pm to 9pm on weekdays, and 10am to 9pm on weekends, with priority queues for senior citizens.

Due to the increased severity and community spread of the COVID-19 outbreak in Singapore, the Government has updated its stance on masks.

Previously, people were encouraged to only wear surgical masks to protect others around them if they were ill, according to scientific advice from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

However, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong addressed that there can be cases of community spread going unnoticed as an infected person can pass the virus on before showing any symptoms.

People are strongly advised to avoid going out unless necessary, but they, especially seniors, can benefit from using reusable masks to protect themselves if they need to leave their homes.

PM Lee also added that masks will be conserved for frontline healthcare workers who need them to continue giving care to patients during this time.

Residents can visit www.maskgowhere.sg or check community centre notice boards for information on where to collect their masks.

