COVID-19: Richa Chadha Uses Her Time In Lockdown To Develop Her Own Script

Richa Chadha (Source: Instagram | @richachadha)

While the world is waiting for time to pass during the lockdown, there are some people who are finding quite productive ways to use this time to their advantage. Like Richa Chadha. The actress has been putting the lockdown period to good use by following a routine and making time for everything from household chores, working out, and even coming up with her own character ‘Quarantina’ to break the quarantine blues. Now, she’s spending time developing a script as well.

She was supposedly developing a few ideas for the past couple of months. But given her busy schedule, she was unable to make time to write in between her shoots. But ever since the lockdown was announced, the actress has been focussing on all things that are therapeutic for her and writing tops the list. She has been taking out a couple of hours every day to develop a script, with help from her writer friends.

Richa says:

It all started with penning down a few thoughts and that just soon became an interesting idea. Soon enough, it started looking like a concept I would like to develop. It’s a comedy, my favourite genre. The premise is hilarious. The fact that all our lives have come to a screeching halt has made me contemplate the fragility of human existence. I want to write something that focuses on why people should prioritize what’s necessary. Too often we are all so busy chasing things, that we forget to spare a thought for ourselves and what really matters to us. It has been bottled up within me for a long time and the entire lockdown phase has accelerated my creative side. I am just putting together the skeletal structure and will then start looking for a screenplay writer.

This is so cool, right? Can’t wait to see what her story translate into the big screen one day!

On the personal front, Richa and fiancè Ali Fazal have postponed their wedding which was going to happen this month due to the COVID-19 outbreak.