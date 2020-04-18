COVID-19: Sachin, Kohli, others urge people to wear mask

Icons Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar, among others, feature in a video posted by the BCCI to encourage people to wear masks in public places and help tackle the COVID-19 crisis.

TeamIndia is now #TeamMaskForce! Join #IndiaFightsCorona and download @mygovindia’s @SetuAarogya mobile application Mobile phone,” the BCCI wrote on Twitter. In the video, Kohli says, “Being a part of India team is a matter of great pride. But today we are going to create a bigger team, Team Mask Force.”

Tendulkar says, “Come on India, make masks and become part of mask force. And remember to wash hands for 20 seconds and maintain social distancing.”

The video also features messages from Sourav Ganguly, Smriti Mandhana, Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Harmanpreet Kaur, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid and Mithali Raj.