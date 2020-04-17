Covid-19: Samsung’s new app will remind you to wash your hands at regular intervals

Samsung on Friday rolled out a “Hand Wash” app for people to monitor their personal hygiene habits amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The app which included multiple features to help users track their hygiene habits prompts users to clean their hands at regular intervals. It has been developed by Samsung Research Institute-Bangalore.

“The World Health Organization has recommended frequent washing of hands among a slew of other measures to halt the spread of Covid-19,” Samsung said in its official release. “Hand wash is considered effective only when it lasts for full 20 seconds, according to healthcare professionals. To make things easy, a small group of designers and developers from Samsung Research Institute-Bangalore, or SRI-B’s UX and wearable teams, worked round-the-clock over the last two weeks to come up with a solution that helps you keep healthy and safe.”

Samsung also enables users to install the app on its wearable device, the Galaxy Watch. The ‘Hand Wash’ app on Galaxy Watch helps users maintain hygiene by reminding them about washing their hands at regular intervals and ensuring each wash is thorough and lasts for the duration of 20 seconds in line with WHO recommendations. The app comes has preset reminders which can be customized as per user preferences.

Furthermore, each time the user proceeds to wash their hands, the ‘Hand Wash’ app tracks the time and provides users with haptic feedback after 25 seconds of the wash cycle. The additional five seconds are for turning on the tap and applying soap.

“The ‘Hand Wash’ app also notifies users if they miss any of scheduled pit stops to the wash basin!” Samsung said.

Galaxy Watch users can download the ‘Hand Wash’ app from the Galaxy Store.

Samsung India this week also pledged a contribution of ₹20 crore to the Union and State governments in a bid to help authorities combat Covid-19. The Korean tech giant has also provided thousands of preventive masks and Personal Preventive Equipment (PPE) kits to hospitals. It is also providing Infra-red Thermometers and Public Address systems for hospitals and other facilities along with Air Purifiers for medical facilities.