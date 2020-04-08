Covid-19: Snapchat rolls out AR Donation lenses for Indian users

Social media platform Snapchat on Tuesday rolled out its new feature, Augmented Reality Donation Lenses, for Indian users to support Covid-19 response efforts.

Snapchat’s new AR lens has been built to inform Snapchat users about various response efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic in the country and helping them donate to the same.

A user can scan a Rs 500 currency note on the photo-sharing platform. When a user scans the note using the Snapchat camera and taps on it, it will trigger an AR experience.

“The lens will show how a potential donation could support the World Health Organization’s immediate response efforts, which include tracking the spread of Covid-19, ensuring patients get the care they need, and providing frontline workers with critical supplies,” the company said in its official statement.

The lenses have been launched in partnership with the United Nations (UN) Foundation’s Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund in support of the WHO. The AR lenses will direct Snapchatters to the donation page for the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO. Snapchat users can also access the lenses from the lens carousel, via Snapcode, or by using Scan and can donate any amount in supported currencies. The AR experience will show users how their potential donation could support WHO’s work to track and understand the spread of the virus; to ensure patients get the care they need and frontline workers get essential supplies and information; and to accelerate efforts to develop vaccines, tests, and treatments.

The Donation Lens is also active in currencies such as pound, euro, dollar.

Along with the AR donation lenses, the photo and video sharing platform is also leveraging AR tech to curb the spread of misinformation. Snapchat had recently launched a “Snappable myth-busting game” through its AR lenses based on guidance from the WHO. It is an informational lens in partnership with the WHO that lets users share safety tips in a visual way.

Apart from the lenses, the WHO and CDC are also leveraging the platform to reach out to netizens by publishing regular updates to their users from their Official Accounts.

The social media platform is also creating original content for its ‘Discover’ section based on the coronavirus pandemic which includes tips and information about Covid-19, including Q&As with medical experts.

To date, over 445 Discover Stories or Shows have been produced on Covid-19 which have been viewed by more than 68 million Snapchat users across the globe, the company said.