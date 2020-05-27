COVID-19 update: Trudeau addresses Canadians | Special coverage LIVE

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will update Canadians on the latest measures the federal government is taking to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will update Canadians on the latest measures the federal government is taking to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Ursula Drehlich was, by all accounts, a true force of nature. Stubborn. Determined. Disciplined. “I remember her as being one of the most driven, fiercely independent
The anti-lockdown agitation shows that, despite the revolution in Republican politics wrought by Donald Trump, opposition to government impositions is deeply embedded in the DNA
Hi. Welcome to On Politics, your guide to the day in national politics. I’m Lisa Lerer, your host. Sign up here to get On Politics
WASHINGTON — The leaders around the nation’s capital are pushing forward with plans to reopen the region, hoping they are close enough to their public