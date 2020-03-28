Covid-19: Varun Dhawan Turns Rapper To To Spread Awareness About The 21-Day Lockdown

Varun Dhawan

The Coronavirus pandemic has engulfed all our lives and put the world on a lockdown. It is the need of the hour to practice social distancing at this point, and many celebrities are coming out to urge their fans and followers about the seriousness of the issue. Varun Dhawan too voiced his concerns, and that too in a very creative manner!

The Judwaa 2 actor took to his social media to share this video. It starts with Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s speech where he declared the 21-day lockdown all over India. He then goes on to rap, with some super funny clips from his movies, Shah Rukh Khan movies and the Tellytubbies! He even rides a tricycle in the end, and signs off saying, “Janta curfew rocks!“. Sounds like one trippy video, right? It is, you guys.

Have a look:

It’s official, Varun is the hidden rapper in the industry we were all missing out on. Well, not anymore!

His friends and colleagues from the industry had the best comments fo the video! Rapper Badshah commented, “Let them know Varun da1“, while Aayush Sharma urged him to release the track! Arjun Kapoor said he really wanted to know who the cameraman behind the video was!

We are loving the super creative and fun ways our celebs are employing to spread the message to stay home and stay safe!