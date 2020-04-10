COVID-19: Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma laud efforts of Delhi Police amid lockdown – Times of India

NEW DELHI: As the country continues to remain under lockdown, police officials across states have been the frontline warriors alongside doctors and other medical staff in the fight against the deadly coronavirus

While medical teams have been holding the fort at the hospitals, police officials have been manning the streets, ensuring there is no unnecessary movement and that citizens are home safe.

From making the people follow lockdown guidelines to helping them with ration and even feeding the poor, police officials have been tirelessly working around the clock.

Appreciating the efforts of these officials, cricketers Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma, who hail from Delhi have, in a video message lauded the work being done by Delhi Police officials in this fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“Heartening for me to know that the police service across the nation is helping so many people in these difficult times. I want to acknowledge the efforts of Delhi police who have not only performed their duties with absolute honesty but also taken food to the poor people on a daily basis, which is their utmost requirement. So, well done and keep putting in the same effort,” Kohli said in the video shared by the Delhi Police.

Thanking you @imVkohli for your kind words of encouragement and support. In this fight against #COVID19 we are leav… https://t.co/poftQhfMs4 — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) 1586515121000

“This is the time to stay at home, spend time with your loved ones and take care of yourself and your family. Delhi police jawans are performing their duties day and night. Let’s come forward and help Delhi police by staying at our homes. And most importantly not to believe rumours. We will win this fight together. Jai Hind!, Ishant said.

बहुत ही पते की बात कही है इशांत शर्मा जी ने @ImIshant👉🏾 अफ़वाहों पर बिल्कुल भरोसा ना करें👉🏾 घर में रहें👉🏾… https://t.co/79m0ToYrps — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) 1586520640000

India currently is under a 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

The lockdown, unless extended, is slated to end on April 14.

