Covid-19: Vodafone Idea sets up war-rooms to ensure connectivity

In order to provide uninterrupted services, Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) has set up virtual war-rooms in which key team members participate through concalls and video-conferencing.

Senior team members are continuously on-call with the field to ensure uptime and operational continuity, VIL said in a statement.

“We are continuously monitoring the traffic pattern and are confident of handling the growing demand for voice and data services during the lockdown period,” it said.

“We are deploying capacities using all means, including addition of cell on wheels (COW) sites, wherever appropriate. We have also requested the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to clear our pending applications for spectrum allocation. We are hopeful that DoT would expedite our spectrum liberalisation requests and regularise our backhaul spectrum,” it added.

Connectivity is the most important service for people during the lockdown, it said.