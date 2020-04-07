COVID19: You Gave in to Trump’s Threat, Sibal Slams Modi Over Lifting of Drug Ban

Congress leader Kapil Sibal has slammed the Prime Minister for lifting temporary ban on hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol which are presumed as preventive life saving drug for front line workers against COVID-19.

Kapil Sibal said “Modiji, UPA remembers your advice on Chinese intrusions. You said Look them in the eye. But this was time to look Trump in the eye. But he threatened, you gave in. Where is the 56 inch chest ?” tweeted Sibal.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party leaders Shashi Tharoor and Jaiveer Shergill on Tuesday slammed US President Donald Trump’s alleged threat to retaliate in case India did not supply a drug requested for by Trump to fight coronavirus.

Congress leader and former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor said: “Never in my decades of experience in world affairs have I heard of a Head of State or government openly threatening another like this.”

“What makes Indian hydroxychloroquine ‘our supply’, Mr President? It only becomes your supply when India decides to sell it to you,” said Tharoor.

Trump called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday and allegedly said that the US could “retaliate” if India did not release drug that he termed “game-changer” in the fight against Covid-19. On Saturday, India had banned the export of hydroxychloroquine, which the country manufactures in large quantities.