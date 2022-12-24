CovInnovations to present to investors at the 2023 Biotech Showcase

CovInnovations will highlight its revolutionary new treatment, COVI-001, for hospitalized patients with late-stage, severe COVID-19 symptoms.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — CovInnovations announced that it is presenting at Seed Showcase, part of Biotech Showcase™ 2023. Dr. Aury Nagy, M.D. FAANS, Founder and Chief Science Officer, will present CovInnovations at Seed Showcase on January 11, 2023, at 09:30 AM PST.

This year, registered attendees can view the CovInnovations presentation live during the in-person event and access a recorded version beginning December 26. With 24×7 on-demand access, attendees can view recorded presentations conveniently when scheduling does not allow viewing during the primary event week.

“We are thrilled to have the chance to present our research and technology at the Biotech Showcase,” commented Jamie Jones, CEO of CovInnovations. “This is a great platform for us to share our progress with the industry and demonstrate the potential impact of our work on the future of healthcare.”

Seed Showcase, as part of Biotech Showcase, is produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group and is an investor conference focused on advancing therapeutic development by providing a sophisticated networking platform for executives and investors that fosters broad geographical investment and partnership opportunities. The meeting occurs yearly during one of the industry’s most significant gatherings and busiest weeks.

“We are delighted that CovInnovations will be joining us in San Francisco and presenting at Seed Showcase this year,” said Sara Demy, CEO of Demy-Colton. “Seed Showcase is a prime occasion for today’s cutting-edge entrepreneurs and motivated investors to come together to discover the potential of technologies that will drive the future of the life science industry.”

ABOUT SEED SHOWCASE

Seed Showcase is part of Biotech Showcase, an investor and networking conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and pharmaceutical executives in one place. Investors and biopharmaceutical executives from around the world gather at Biotech Showcase during this bellwether week, which sets the tone for the coming year. Now in its 15th year, Biotech Showcase is a well-established, highly respected conference featuring multiple tracks of presenting companies, plenary sessions, workshops, networking, and an opportunity to schedule one-to-one meetings. Demy-Colton and EBD Group produce Biotech Showcase. Both organizations have a long history of making high-quality programs that support the biotechnology and broader life sciences industry.

ABOUT COVINNOVATIONS

CovInnovations creates technologies and solutions directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company’s patent-pending treatments seek to create a new standard of care in the battle against this disease. CovInnovation’s products feature groundbreaking technologies that assess, diagnose and treat COVID-19 to integrate our world back to pre-pandemic times. Dr. Aury Nagy, M.D., FAANS, a neurosurgeon practicing in Las Vegas, founded the company. For further information, visit http://www.covinnovations.com.

