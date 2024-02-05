Cox Automotive Presents 2024 Leader in Sustainability Award to Grubbs Family of Dealerships

With all LEED-certified locations, Grubbs Family of Dealerships is dedicated to sustainability with initiatives focused on energy and water conservation as well as recycling.

In addition to leading the dealership group’s sustainability efforts, George Grubbs III is working to actively shape the future of electric vehicle technology.

is working to actively shape the future of electric vehicle technology. A sustainability goal for Grubbs Family of Dealerships is to minimize waste through reduction and reuse across all aspects of our company operations.

ATLANTA, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Cox Automotive presented its annual Leader in Sustainability Award to Grubbs Family of Dealerships, a fourth-generation dealership group that has been family-owned and operated since 1948 with six locations in Grapevine, Houston and San Antonio, Texas, and one location in Tulsa, Okla. Grubbs dealerships carry a lineup of four brands – Acura, Infiniti, Polestar and Volvo.

The Cox Automotive Leader in Sustainability Award recognizes a dealership for outstanding in-dealership sustainability programs related to waste reduction, energy or water conservation and focused on innovation, creativity, and engagement with its employees and the community. Cox Automotive President Steve Rowley presented the award during NADA Show 2024 in Las Vegas.

“I am pleased to present the Cox Automotive Leader in Sustainability Award to Grubbs Family of Dealerships for its extraordinary commitment to the environment and doing business the right way,” said Rowley. “The Cox commitment to building a better future for the next generation is fundamentally tied to protecting the planet through sustainability. Grubbs Family of Dealerships continues a long tradition of giving back through community service and environmental stewardship.”

In addition to its waste reduction and water conservation efforts, all dealership facilities that make up Grubbs Family of Dealerships are built to meet Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) standards. The dealerships have installed 48 standard EV charge ports and four fast charge ports.

Grubbs Family of Dealerships has partnered with EarthX as the only automotive sponsor over the last three years. EarthX is an international nonprofit environmental organization dedicated to educating and inspiring people and organizations to act toward a more sustainable future. Also, the dealership group partners with Dallas-Fort Worth Clean Cities, a U.S. Department of Energy Program, as a sponsor and is an auto sponsor for Dallas Drive EV, with their Polestar vehicles on display for customers to test drive and learn about.

“We are honored to be recognized by Cox Automotive for our sustainability efforts in our dealerships,” said George Grubbs III, CEO, Grubbs Family of Dealerships. “As the fourth generation in our business, I understand the importance of stewardship and continuing the legacy our family business was founded upon of serving our team, our clients and our communities. To do this, we have to protect what impacts us all such as our planet and its resources.”

Grubbs III emphasizes environmental responsibility and has implemented several sustainability initiatives at the family dealerships, including constructing to LEED standards, recycling, water conservation, and EV charging stations. He serves on the Texas EV Battery Reuse and Recycling Advisory Group, where he actively shapes the future of electric vehicle technology.

Beyond business, he serves on multiple non-profit boards and local chambers of commerce and engages in community initiatives. A devoted husband and father, Grubbs III embodies excellence in business, environmental stewardship, and community engagement.

For leadership in promoting green business practices and making a difference through community service, Grubbs Family of Dealerships will receive $10,000 to fund a sustainability project.

For more information on the Cox Automotive Leader in Sustainability Award, visit: https://www.coxautoinc.com/about-us/community/leader-sustainability-award/

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive is the world’s largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, auto manufacturers, dealers, lenders and fleets. The company has 29,000+ employees on five continents and a portfolio of industry-leading brands that include Autotrader®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, vAuto®, Dealertrack®, NextGear Capital™, CentralDispatch® and FleetNet America®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with $22 billion in annual revenue. Visit coxautoinc.com or connect via @CoxAutomotive on X,- CoxAutoInc on Facebook or Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cox-automotive-presents-2024-leader-in-sustainability-award-to-grubbs-family-of-dealerships-302053637.html

SOURCE Cox Automotive

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

