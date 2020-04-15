Crab is a sweet match for coastal rosé

Our Wine of the Week, Lucy 2019 Monterey County Santa Lucia Highlands Rosé of Pinot Noir ($19), is a beautiful expression of the chilly sea air that washes over the grapes of this beguiling appellation.

Hints of sea mist and brine tease the palate, suggesting the pleasure of the coastal outings that are currently forbidden.

It is a wine for this time.

The wine is lean, pristine and almost austere, in a good way. Woven within the crisp minerality of this pale peach quaffer are threads of watermelon, strawberry, pomelo, orange blossom and citrus zest, all so perfectly integrated that you have to concentrate to pick out each one.

The wine’s soul mate is the coastal oyster, with nothing more than a tiny spritz of Meyer lemon.

Steamed clams, scallop sashimi and fried razor clams also flatter this wine.

Fresh chevre is a natural pairing, too. Slather it on sourdough toast, or heat it in a moderate oven until it just begins to melt and top it with either warm fava vinaigrette or radish vinaigrette.

This wine is also excellent with celery: Celery stalks filled with fresh chèvre; sliced celery sautéed in olive oil and finished with lemon juice; celery and sorrel soup with lemon zest.

For today’s recipe, I’m suggesting a favorite dish that we won’t be able to enjoy much longer this year, as Dungeness crab season will wind down as temperatures rise.

If you need an indulgence right now, this is a simple one that yields an abundance of pleasure for little effort. (If you’ve not cleaned a Dungeness crab, ask your butcher to clean and crack it for you. Picking out the meat is easy; just follow the anatomy of the crab, and it will make sense.)

Dungeness Crab Salad

Makes 2 servings, easily doubled

1 cooked Dungeness crab, cooked, cleaned, picked and chilled

1 very small shallot, minced

— Kosher salt

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

2-4 slices sourdough hearth bread

2 garlic cloves, cut in half crosswise

— Best quality extra virgin olive oil or Meyer lemon olive oil

1 celery stalk, trimmed and cut into very small dice

2 lemon wedges, for garnish

Divide the crab between two soup plates or pasta plates. Cover and set aside.

Put the shallot into a small bowl, add a generous pinch of salt, and stir in the lemon juice.

Set aside.

Toast the bread lightly. Rub the cut side of a piece of garlic over one side of each piece of bread. Set next to the crab.

Add about 3 tablespoons of the olive oil into the lemon juice mixture, stir, and taste.

If it is too tart for your palate, add another tablespoon of olive oil. If it tastes a bit flat, add a pinch of two of salt.

Stir the dressing well and quickly, before it separates, pour or spoon it over the crab.

Scatter the celery over everything, drizzle a little olive oil over each piece of bread, garnish with lemon wedges and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “San Francisco Seafood.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.