Craft beer industry faces ‘devastating’ losses

A peak body for independent beer producers in Australia says without further government support, permanent closures will occur. The Independent Brewers Association Australia released the results of a survey that revealed 93 per cent of participant breweries have been in a profitless position since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. More than 60 per cent of breweries said they would close permanently if no further assistance was given. IBA chairman Peter Phillip said many measures had been taken by independent breweries to stay in business, however more government wage subsidy support was needed to assist. “Indie brewers are at a massive competitive disadvantage to the multinational mega-brewers because our beer is hand-crafted, which means we employ 15 times the number of employees per litre of beer,” he said. Ben Hooper, owner Fox Friday Craft Brewery of Hobart, said his business wasn’t eligible for JobKeeper payments. “We’ve maintained one casual staff member and are offering them half days,” he said. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania Ocho Beer and Miners Gold brewer Stuart Grant said being part of a fairly new breweries was both an advantage and disadvantage in terms of being impacted. “We didn’t have a huge amount of staff but the ones we had were casuals and aren’t getting work anymore,” he said. “We have essentially shifted our focus to online sales we’re still selling to bottleshops.” The survey revealed that an average of 46 per cent of payroll had been cut by craft breweries. Mr Hooper said tax relief would be of great assistance to breweries at this time. “Cash is king right now. The very least the government could do would be to let us pay the tax excise difference, to help our cash flow,” he said. The IBA has formally submitted a request to the Federal Government for further support to be given. “Aussie independent brewers and distillers are not asking for anything more than the support the wine industry has enjoyed for many years. We are not asking for more than our fair share,” Mr Phillip said. “If we don’t do something now the losses could be devastating for the entire independent beer industry.” Mr Grant said despite craft beer being typically pricier, support for Ocho and Miners Gold had been excellent. “We’ve been really impressed that locals have chosen to keep supporting us even though they might be under financial strain themselves,” Mr Grant said.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B72qydidMFMQauYsR6jUqC/a9d5916b-fdd8-42a2-bc02-0c990523e7ad.jpg/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg