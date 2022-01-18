Craft Beer Marketing Awards Expands Global Judges Panel to Over 500 Industry Professionals Worldwide

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Reaching a milestone, the Craft Beer Marketing Awards (CBMAS) expands its worldwide judges panel to include over 500 industry professionals from 24 countries.

Craft Beer Marketing Awards Expands Global Judges Panel to Over 500 Beer & Beverage Industry Professionals Worldwide

Well-known Judges include Ralph Steadman, David Carson, Zane Lamprey, Jon Contino, Matt Furman, and Megan Stone, among others.

“I’ve watched the CBMAS rise so quickly to prominence and am honored to participate as a judge alongside top contributors,” said Tara Nurin, beer/spirits journalist and author. “As a female writer in the beer world, I appreciate that the CBMAS recognizes the achievements of creative and influential women.”

With the COVID Omicron surge, the CBMAS team received many requests for extensions due to staffing issues and have extended the 2022 entry deadline to February 14.

Founded in 2019, the CBMAS is the only global awards competition that recognizes the importance of craft beer marketing and design in a highly competitive marketplace. Each year more design companies and agencies enter, which underscores the importance of packaging and branding in today’s industry.

The CBMAS boasts over 40 categories covering all aspects of brew marketing—labels, logos, tap handles and more. Breweries, their agencies, artists, and marketing partners world-wide are all invited to enter their work.

CBMAS’ presenting sponsor remains Hillebrand, the leading global beverage logistics company. Prabh Hans, VP of Domestic Services for Hillebrand North America—headquartered in Houston, TX—was a strong supporter from the start. “What an amazing platform, connecting brewers around the world and celebrating their creativity,” said Hans.

Chicago, IL-based INX, an international ink company, returns as a sponsor.

“What a fantastic way to give recognition to the talent behind the brands! We can’t wait to see the impressive branding, design, and hard work this year’s applicants bring to the competition,” said Sarah Jacks, Manager, INX Color Perfection®.

2022 CBMAS Sponsor Arryved, based in Boulder, CO, specializes in point-of-service for craft breweries, and restaurants.

“We’re excited to be a part of the CBMAS and celebrate those who continue to come up with innovative ways to get their brand name out there,” said Alex Ostler, Head of Marketing, Arryved.

The awards celebration will take place during the week of the 2022 Craft Brewers Conference in May. Stay updated at craftbeermarketingawards.com and listen to Marketing On Tap Podcast, sponsored by EGC Group.

Contact:

Craft Beer Marketing Awards

media@craftbeermarketingawards.com



View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/craft-beer-marketing-awards-expands-global-judges-panel-to-over-500-industry-professionals-worldwide-301463140.html

SOURCE Craft Beer Marketing Awards

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

