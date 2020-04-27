Craig McLachlan faces another setback in fight to clear name over multiple indecent assault charges

Claims Aussie actor Craig McLachlan had a habit of behaving badly on stage can be used against him in his prosecution over alleged sex offences.

In a day of drama at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court, one charge against McLachlan was thrown out by Magistrate Belinda Wallington.

The attempted indecent assault charge involved allegations the former Neighbours star attempted to kiss a women on the lips on stage during production of the Rocky Horror Picture Show in 2014.

Actor Craig McLachlan (right) and his partner Vanessa Scammell arrive at the Melbourne Magistrates Court in Melbourne in December – the strain is clear on McLachlan’s face as he moves past a familiar media pack

Craig McLachlan in action during production of the Rocky Horror Show musical

But the Gold Logie winner still faces seven charges of indecent assault and six of assault against four women during a run of the popular musical, in which McLachlan played the lead role of Dr Frank-N-Furter.

Among the most serious charges to remain is an allegation he traced his finger around the outline of an actress’ vagina during the performance of a bedroom scene.

McLachlan was not in court on Monday in Melbourne amid the COVID-19 chaos gripping the country.

In documents released by the court, it was revealed prosecutors were able to use ‘tendency evidence’ against McLachlan that suggested he liked to behave badly during performances.

One of his alleged victim’s had claimed McLachlan would ‘take advantage of a situation’ when her body was hidden from the audience and he was behind a screen.

‘Thus unseen by cast and audience, to surreptitiously touch (the victim) deliberately on her inner thigh in circumstances where her arms were required to be in view and her ability to protect herself was reduced,’ the court heard.

McLachlan’s lawyers had earlier argued allegations against him either did not happen or did not amount to indecent assault.

Craig McLachlan as he appeared in the hit soap opera Neighbours back in his glory days. McLachlan has been accused of indecent assault during a production of the hit musical Rocky Horror Show. He strongly denies the allegations

The preliminary hearing has been running on-and-off since November last year.

It is alleged McLachlan kissed one woman actor’s neck, stomach and buttocks on more than 20 occasions during a scene.

McLachlan has also been accused of tickling another woman’s foot and reaching up towards her groin, while he was out of sight of the audience.

At his last court appearance on March 10, two other charges against him were also withdrawn.

McLachlan’s barrister Stuart Littlemore, QC has claimed many of the allegations against his client were but mere jokes.

He described McLachlan as a ‘Lovvie’ – an actor who behaves with ‘much cartoon and lampoon’.

‘He is fulsome in his complements,’ he said.

Mr Littlemore described McLachlan’s ‘theatrical behaviour’ as his ‘shtick’.

The experienced barrister had argued that McLachlan was not only innocent of the alleged crimes, but had no case to answer.

Ms Wallington largely disagreed.

McLachan is expected to give evidence in his defence when the matter finally returns to court.

The case is due back for further submissions on November 2.

Craig McLcahlan (centre) with Dannii Minogue (right) during his stint on Home and Away in the 1990s