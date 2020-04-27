Craig Revel-Horwood reveals he is engaged to boyfriend Jonathan Myring

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel-Horwood has confirmed his engagement boyfriend Jonathan Myring – and admits he can’t wait for the couple to spend ‘the rest of their lives together.’

The pair, who started dating in 2018, are now planning their wedding after the horticulturalist surprised Craig by proposing during trip to Tasmania in March.

And speaking to the latest issue of OK!, the Strictly judge, 55, admits he’s finally found his soulmate in Jonathan, 35.

So happy: Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel-Horwood has confirmed his engagement boyfriend Jonathan Myring

‘There’s such comfort in knowing you have somebody that loves you and wants to spend the rest of their life with you,’ he said. ‘I feel like I have someone who has my back and I’ve got theirs.’

Reflecting on Jonathan’s proposal, the straight talking Strictly star admitted his partner got down on one knee as they took a dip in a salt bath.

‘I said, “Absolutely not!” he joked. ‘And then I said, “Oh, alright then, I’ve changed my mind.”

Looking ahead: The pair, who started dating in 2018, are now planning their wedding after the horticulturalist surprised Craig by proposing during trip to Tasmania in March

‘I thought it was really sweet, actually, because Jonathan just said, “I want to spend the rest of my life with you.”

‘It was absolutely perfect. I would much rather be in a bubble bath with champagne than climbing up a mountain to a waterfall anyway.’

Speaking in November, Craig admitted he was keen to tie the knot with Jonathan as the couple prepared to spend their first Christmas together.

Committed: Speaking in November, Craig admitted he was keen to tie the knot with Jonathan as the couple prepared to spend their first Christmas together

He told the Daily Mail: ‘I honestly hope Jonathan and I will get married. But there won’t be any children — that’s a step too far!’

However Craig admitted that he doesn’t want a ‘splashy magazine wedding with high profile celebrities, preferring instead a small ceremony with loved ones.