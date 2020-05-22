Crash between car and ambulance under investigation

news, local-news,

Tasmania Police is investigating a crash between an ambulance and a car in Launceston on Friday night. Police were called to the intersection of Bathurst and Frederick streets about 7.40pm. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania The crash involved a Hyundai Getz being driven by an 18-year-old woman, and an Ambulance Tasmania vehicle. Sergeant Nick Lynch said the ambulance was attending an emergency situation had emergency equipment activated when the crash occurred. "Ambulance personnel were uninjured in the crash and the sole occupant of the white hatch was taken by ambulance to hospital and released a short time later without any significant injuries," he said. Police are appealing for any witnesses to the crash or anyone with relevant dash cam footage to contact police on 131 444 or online via Crimestoppers.

