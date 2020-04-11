Craving for Paani Puri During Lockdown? Easy Recipe You Can Try at Home
Home quarantine has left all of us with a lot of time and a grave possibility of getting bored. Staying 24/7 inside the house also means no street food or snacking in the evenings.
However, we can easily comfort our taste buds while social distancing –by making delicacies at home.
What can be better than the evergreen popular gol gappa, which is also called a paani puri or fuchka or paani ke batashe depending upon the place you are having it.
The main difference in India’s loved street food is due to different kinds of fillings used in many regions of the country. But the basic structure and material for the puri in paani puri remains the same.
So here is a simple guide using which one can make delicious paani puri at home
Step 1: Take 1 cup unroasted sooji or rava in a mixing bowl
Step 2: Add 1 teaspoon oil, a few pinches of baking soda and 1/4 teaspoon of salt
Step 3: Mix the ingredients evenly
Step 4: Now, 1 tablespoon flour is to be put into the mixture
Step 5: After mixing well, 3 tablespoon water is to be added
Step 6: You need to knead the mix evenly now so that the dough is neither soft nor hard
Step 7: Transfer the dough to another container and cover it with moist kitchen tissue and keep it like that for about half an hour
Step 8: After removing the covering, knead it again and divide the dough in parts
Step 9: Take one part at a time and start rolling. Try not to use any flour during this process as you usually would while making a roti
Step 10: Once the roll is big enough and devoid of any cracks, cut small round discs from the roll
Step 11: Or, you can take smaller parts, in the beginning, to roll them into small-sized discs
Step 12: Heat oil in a pan to medium, when it is hot enough slide the discs slowly into the oil
Step 13: Keep frying them till they turn golden or deep golden
Step 14: Take them out and filter the oil
Now, use a potato filling and tamarind water to gobble up the pani puris. You can also store these puris for later consumption.
