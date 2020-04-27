Craving international flavours? Add global tadka to your quarantine cooking

Why wait to travel abroad to enjoy exotic cuisines when you can whip them up at home using local ingredients? From the Middle Eastern to Mexican fare, make your meal time in the day and age of self isolation fun and fancy with these recipes.

Shakshuka Sliders

Ingredients

5 eggs, 2 tbsps oil, 2 tsps finely chopped garlic, 1 small green capsicum, tomato and onion – finely chopped, ½ cup tomato puree, 4 mini buns, salt, 1 tsp red chilli powder and cumin powder, crushed black peppercorns, red chilli flakes and tomato ketchup.

Shakshuka Sliders

Method

1. Heat oil, add onion and garlic and sauté. Add green capsicum and mix well. Cook for 1-2 minutes.

2. Add tomato, mix well. Then add tomato puree. Cook for a minute.

3. Add salt, red chilli powder and cumin powder. Cook on low heat for 3-4 minutes, sautéing in between.

4. Add ½ cup water and cook for 1-2 minutes. Make cavities in the prepared mixture and break in eggs into each cavity and sprinkle crushed black peppercorns and red chilli flakes. Sprinkle salt. Cover and cook for 4-5 minutes.

5. Slice mini buns without cutting through. Place a cooked egg on each and garnish with coriander sprig. Serve with ketchup.

Tomato Nachos

Ingredients

For Nachos – 1 cup maize flour (makai ka atta) and refined flour (maida), salt, crushed black peppercorns, ½ cup tomato puree

For pineapple salsa – ½ cup finely chopped pineapple, 1 medium onion and green chillies – finely chopped, 2 tbsps chopped coriander leaves, 2 tsps red chilli powder, salt, crushed black peppercorns, lemon juice

Method

1. For Nachos – In a bowl, add all ingredients, mix well. Add water and knead into stiff dough. Set aside for 10-15 minutes.

2. Divide dough and shape into balls. Drizzle a little oil on a worktop and roll out each portion into thin sheets.

3. Prick the sheet all over with a fork, discard the edges and cut into triangles using a pizza cutter.

4. Heat oil in a wok. Deep-fry the triangles till golden brown and crisp and drain.

5. For pineapple salsa – In a bowl, add all ingredients. Mix well.

Serve the nachos with pineapple salsa.

(Recipe by chef Sanjeev Kapoor)