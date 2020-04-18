Crayola Inspiration Art Case Coloring Set, Gift for Kids Age 5+



Bring an all-in-one portable art studio with you wherever you go with the Crayola Inspiration Art Case Coloring Set. With 140 different coloring tools featuring washable markers, crayons, and short colored pencils, you can keep creating for hours at a time. Choose from a huge selection of colors to make your mark on any project. A special compartment for each tool means staying organized is simple and the attached handle brings ease to taking your coloring supplies on-the-go. With all the basics to start making bold designs, this art case for kids and adults is recommended for ages 5 and up. Color and Draw in Multiple Mediums-Colored pencils and crayons are great for layering colors on top of each other. Markers are perfect when you need thick, inky lines or blocks of color. Even though the markers in this kit are highly pigmented, they are washable from skin and clothing. Mix and match hues and textures from different tools for exciting visual effects.

Includes 1 Crayola Inspiration Art Case Coloring Set with 64 crayons, 20 short colored pencils, 40 washable markers and 15 large pieces of paper

With a place for everything, this crayon and marker organizer helps keep art supplies for kids and adults together

Large paper sheets give kids more room to create

With everything you need to get started creating, this case makes a great gift for girls and boys

Artists ages 5 and up can use these non-toxic art supplies







