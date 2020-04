Price: $3.04 - $1.99

(as of Apr 19,2020 02:49:35 UTC – Details)





Crayola Kid’s First Washable Crayon – Assorted Wax – 8 / Box

The bright colors easily wash off most walls and nonporous surfaces as well as most clothing

Clean with warm water and a sponge

Ideal for children ages 18 months to 5 years

8ct Large Washable Crayons

Washability you can trust!

Bright colors

Smoother, easier laydown.

Non-toxic Crayons