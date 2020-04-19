Crayola Washable Crayons, School Supplies, 24 Count
Great for use in the home or at school, Crayola Ultra-Clean washable crayons are an essential creative tool for kids. This pack contains 24 non-toxic crayons that are specially formulated to wash clean from skin, clothing, and even painted walls. With classic colors and bright, fun shades, The Crayons inspire self-expression and imaginative play.
Crayola crayons: includes 24 different colors of Crayola Ultra clean washable crayons for kids.
Washable crayons: Ultra clean washable crayons are washable from skin, clothing, and painted walls.
Great for coloring books: pair this crayon set with coloring books for a great bundled gift idea.
Safe and nontoxic: great for stocking Stuffers, Easter baskets, and everyday gifting.
24 crayons in the classic colors
Designed to easily wash off walls with just warm water and a sponge
Non-toxic