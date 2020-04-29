Create Your Own Digital Comics Whether You Can Draw or Not

Can’t Draw? No Problem

After you decide what type of comic you want to make, choose the right software for your project. If you’re not an artist and want something easy to learn, consider an app like Canva, Pixton and Storyboard That. These programs let you drag and drop characters, backgrounds and speech bubbles onto a digital canvas; all three are web based and work on a computer or a mobile device. (Another option, the free Make Beliefs Comix site, even encourages students to create their own visual pandemic diaries.)