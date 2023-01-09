Creative Group Welcomes Kari Lynn Larsen, Account Executive, Business Development

TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2023 /CNW/ — Creative Group, a full-service meeting, incentive, and recognition company, announced today the hiring of Kari Lynn Larsen as Account Executive, Business Development.

“We are very excited that Kari Lynn is joining the business development team in Canada. Her depth of experience in the industry is a tremendous asset as she leads, guides, and consults clients looking for event and recognition solutions,” said Manon Dicaire, Senior Vice President, Business Development.

“I’m thrilled to be joining a best-in-class, full-service agency,” said Larsen. “I’m especially excited about the scope of new services I can bring to my clients with Creative Group’s wide range of event and reward/recognition solutions.”

Creative Group offers innovative sales and channel incentive solutions and reward and recognition programs, as well as experience design and event management for meetings, product launches, trade shows, user conferences and group travel incentives. As an integrated agency, they support production strategy, content management, venue design, talent booking, brand activations, plus event marketing and communications for all kinds of programs.

About Kari Lynn Larsen

Kari Lynn Larsen has over three decades of experience in the meetings, events, and incentive industry. She has an extensive background in account and project management, working in both the corporate and agency environments for organizations across Canada. Her event management and business consulting acumen, coupled with her experience in production — both live and virtual — results in conceptual designs and execution that consistently transcends her clients’ expectations.

She has a background in public relations, marketing, and promotions. Active in the industry, she is known for her creative passion and strategic approach. Kari Lynn was the previous president & CEO of Dragonfly Meeting Solutions and is an active member of (MPI) Meeting Planners International. She resides on the Board of Directors for (SITE) Society of Incentive Travel Excellence and belongs to both Travel Industry Council of Ontario and International Association of Travel Agents.

About Creative Group

Creative Group, a Direct Travel company, is a full-service performance improvement company that delivers results by inspiring people to thrive. The company specializes in engagement, incentive and recognition solutions, and end-to-end meeting and event management. An industry leader, Creative Group has been honoured with multiple SITE Crystal Awards and the CMI 25 Award, which recognizes the top 25 most influential meeting and incentive management companies in the U.S.

Creative Group was founded in 1970 and serves clients in technology, financial services, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, retail, automotive, hospitality and more. Employing nearly 200 people, the company is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, and maintains offices in San Francisco (Emeryville), Detroit, Appleton, Wisconsin and Toronto, Canada. For more information about Creative Group, visit http://www.creativegroupinc.com

SOURCE Creative Group, Inc.